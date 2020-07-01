Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Sportsnaut
53923641_thumbnail

Bids for Mets to be submitted by Thursday, sale price could be $2 billion

by: Vincent Frank Sportsnaut 5m

Buds to buy the New York Mets will be submitted by Thursday. The sale price for the MLB team could be around $2 billion, less than their overall value.

