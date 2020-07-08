Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Post
53925167_thumbnail

Mets find creative way to get fans into Citi Field this season

by: Ken Davidoff New York Post 1m

There will be paying fans at Citi Field this year, after all. Well, at least paying fans’ cardboard equivalents. The Mets finally are offering refunds to all 2020 games (as are the Yankees, with

Tweets