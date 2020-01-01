Do Not Sell My Personal Information

No fans? Mets to use cutouts in Citi Field stands

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 5m

When the Mets open their regular-season schedule against the Braves on July 24, they won’t be playing in front of fans. But that doesn’t mean Citi Field will be empty. The team plans to install cardboard cutouts around the stadium featuring...

