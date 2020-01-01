Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Notes: Gilliam added; Matz's improved curve

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 5m

The Mets shuffled the back end of their bullpen mix on Wednesday, adding rookie strikeout artist Ryley Gilliam to their 60-man player pool after losing fellow right-hander Jacob Rhame to a waiver claim. Minutes after the Angels claimed Rhame off...

