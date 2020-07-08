Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Daily News
53926696_thumbnail

Amed Rosario is having fun, and trying not to spit, in his return to Citi Field - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 1m

The Amazins' shortstop is making adjustments to his on-field habits in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tweets