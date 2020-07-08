Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
53928872_thumbnail

Looks like Citi Field’s Soda Porch Corner might need yet another sponsor

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 5m

Interesting. It is unclear to me if this affects their deal with The Mets.  Anyway, what else is there to talk about? Earlier this year, Coca-Cola quietly decided against renewing its league-wide sponsorship deal with #MLB due to budgetary concerns....

Tweets