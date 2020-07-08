New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets sale: First-round bidding deadline is here
by: Josh Kosman, Thornton McEnery — New York Post 11s
The sale process for the Mets finally kicks into gear Thursday with the first-round bidding deadline. Suitors will be making indicative offers, meaning they will not be making binding bids. The point
Tweets
-
RT @BartAndHahn: ICYMI: On the ten-year anniversary of "The Decision," the guys want to know your most painful sports memory. Plus, @darrenrovell joined the show to discuss the #Mets sale. LISTEN: https://t.co/ISQrS7sLbc https://t.co/I9YUAAFyrdBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Confirmed.If you're not working with @ResPromos, I guess you just hate your business. 🤷♂️ https://t.co/hBMi4hlFzHTV / Radio Personality
-
RT @cjmolloy1: Rutgers Will Defend and Support Our International Students | Rutgers University https://t.co/W5tjSiRCelTV / Radio Personality
-
Carlin 2020: I'm sorry, pumpkin.Your campaign slogan is you last name + 2020 + the last thing you said to your dog. Covart 2020: That’s my seat.TV / Radio Personality
-
#Mets sale: First-round bidding deadline is here - https://t.co/zyUXqYgMkY from @joshkosman and @ThorntonMcEneryBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @pscoble1: @metspolice I think Coke said in their statement that they'd still support teams on a local level. Their advertising at Citi Field is through the Mets not MLB itself for what it's worth.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets