New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
New York Mets To Use Fan Cutouts During Home Games
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 1m
The New York Mets are taking a page from the Korean Baseball League's playbook. Due to COVID-19 precautions, no fans in any stadiums this year
Tweets
-
#OTD in 2018, Wilmer Flores hit a pinch-hit, walk-off HR in the bottom of the 10th to give the @Mets a 4-3 win in the first game of a doubleheader against the Phillies. This was Flores’ 10th walk-off RBI, passing David Wright for most in franchise history. @Metsmerized #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Then there were (2)! We want to know if we hosted a future Movie Night which movie would you want to see? Comment below: A) The Lion King B) Scoob Voting ends tomorrow at 8:00 AM!Minors
-
New Post: Amazin’ Memories: Tom Seaver’s Near Perfect Game https://t.co/IMcN0zjBGe #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Doug Kezerian: The basics of betting baseball -- A beginner's guide https://t.co/UhCqgY5OJ2Beat Writer / Columnist
-
#OTD in 2019, Pete Alonso went 1-for-2 with 2 RBIs & a stolen base in the All-Star Game at Progressive Field. @Pete_Alonso20 @Mets @MetsmerizedJoeD @Metsmerized #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
#OTD in 2018, Wilmer Flores hit a pinch-hit, walk-off HR in the bottom of the 10th to give the @Mets a 4-3 win in the first game of a doubleheader against the Phillies. This was Flores’ 10th walk-off hit, passing David Wright for most in franchise history. @Metsmerized #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets