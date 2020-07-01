Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
Amazin’ Memories: Tom Seaver’s Near Perfect Game

by: Richard Sparago Mets Merized Online 3m

On July 9th, 1969 (51 years ago today), Tom Seaver came within two outs of a perfect game.From the franchise's inception in 1962 until July of 1969, the Mets had been, well, quite imperfect. T

