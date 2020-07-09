Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
53940111_thumbnail

ESPN Making 1986 Mets 30 for 30 because we’ve never heard that story

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 30s

OMG at some point enough with the 1986 Mets.  I seriously couldn’t be less excited. ESPN Films today announced the group is in production on an upcoming project centered on the 1986 Mets, one of baseball’s most dominant and iconoclastic teams, whose...

Tweets