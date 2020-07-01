New York Mets
New York Mets to use cardboard cutouts of fans at Citi Field
by: Matt Johnson — Sportsnaut 3m
THe New York Mets found a unique way to put fans in the seats at Citi Field for the 2020 MLB season with cardboard cutouts.
is there a billionaire that’s done all the right things to get there? rhetorical, but you get the gist judge not lest ye be judged..billionaire hedge fund criminals who buy sports teams are not your friendsBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @orangebluething: See ya at 2pm ET! Live on @The7Line’s twitter and FB. First show in 4 months. LET’S GO!Super Fan
Truly perplexed by the people who keep nagging us to remember that Steve Cohen, billionaire, may have done some bad things in his life. Billionaires shouldn't exist. But they do exist, and I just want to win some ballgames. It's not personal.Blogger / Podcaster
Blogger / Podcaster
you down with Uncle Steve? yea, you know me.. #LFGM 🍎Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @sportswatch: ESPN is planning a multi-part @30for30 on 1986 #Mets, with Jimmy Kimmel and Cousin Sal as two of the exec producers.Beat Writer / Columnist
