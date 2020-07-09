Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Mets open 2021 vs Nats! MLB Announces 2021 Season to start on April 1, 2021!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1m

Baseball! ⚾️ 2⃣0⃣2⃣1⃣ ⚾️ 👀 #Mets 2021 schedule. #LGM pic.twitter.com/Bk1kFHzHFt — New York Mets (@Mets) July 9, 2020

