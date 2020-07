RT @ HearsJonnyPod : 🚨🚨NEW EPISODE ALERT🚨🚨 For 15 years, @ AdamRubinMedia was one of the most well-recognized MLB Beat Reporters in the country - covering the @ Mets for the @ NYDNSports & @ espn . Adam stops by to chat about his journey into journalism, his new role with @ SBAthletics + a lot more.. https://t.co/goBl0Zj3ym