Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

WFAN
53627628_thumbnail

Mets, Yankees Release 2021 Schedule, Highlighted By Matchup On 20th Anniversary Of 9/11

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York: WFAN 6m

The full schedule for 2021 has been released and it's now official, the two New York teams will face each other on the 20th anniversary of the September 11th attacks.

Tweets