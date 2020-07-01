New York Mets
2021 Mets Schedule Released
by: Emmanuel Pepis — Mets Merized Online
The New York Mets have released their 2021 schedule on Thursday afternoon. While there is a mixture of anticipation and uncertainty surrounding this year, the ’21 schedule is tentatively set wit
Could Jeff McNeil hit .400 in the shortened 2020 season? "It would be nice. I've got 60 games to out there and get as many hits as possible. Hopefully by the end of the year it is .400" https://t.co/2TCBuaRzMW
Hopped on #TMA on @SportsGrid this morning to give my first MLB futures picks. Not saying I'm gonna make you guys rich but not saying I'm not either... 👀 https://t.co/0dR3IDCgVp
Lineup minutia fanatics, make note (or don't): Today the A-team goes McNeil, Nimmo, Cespedes, Alonso. I'm not going to tweet this every day, but your takeaway should be that the Mets have options.Lineup minutia fanatics, make note: In the Mets' first intrasquad scrimmage of camp, the A-team batting order starts with Nimmo, McNeil, Alonso, Conforto.
Good news: I just watched Yoenis Cespedes homer and Pete Alonso hit a double on the @SNYtv stream. Bad news: Seth Lugo gave up a home run and a double.
RT @AnthonyDiComo: In one of the more badass things you'll see, Yoenis Céspedes just crushed a two-run homer off Seth Lugo, turned around without running the bases, and walked casually back into the dugout.
Yoenis Cespedes just homered off Seth Lugo. #Mets
