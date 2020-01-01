New York Mets
Can New York Mets’ Jeff McNeil hit .400? “Hopefully,” he says
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 36s
A lifetime .321 hitter in the majors, New York Mets' infielder Jeff McNeil said it would be nice to finish the short season with a .400 AVG
Could Jeff McNeil hit .400 in the shortened 2020 season? "It would be nice. I've got 60 games to out there and get as many hits as possible. Hopefully by the end of the year it is .400" https://t.co/2TCBuaRzMWTV / Radio Network
Hopped on #TMA on @SportsGrid this morning to give my first MLB futures picks. Not saying I’m gonna make you guys rich but not saying I’m not either... 👀 https://t.co/0dR3IDCgVpMisc
Lineup minutia fanatics, make note (or don't): Today the A-team goes McNeil, Nimmo, Cespedes, Alonso. I'm not going to tweet this every day, but your takeaway should be that the Mets have options.Lineup minutia fanatics, make note: In the Mets' first intrasquad scrimmage of camp, the A-team batting order starts with Nimmo, McNeil, Alonso, Conforto.Beat Writer / Columnist
Good news: I just watched Yoenis Cespedes homer and Pete Alonso hit a double on the @SNYtv stream. Bad news: Seth Lugo gave up a home run and a double.TV / Radio Personality
RT @AnthonyDiComo: In one of the more badass things you'll see, Yoenis Céspedes just crushed a two-run homer off Seth Lugo, turned around without running the bases, and walked casually back into the dugout.Beat Writer / Columnist
Yoenis Cespedes just homered off Seth Lugo. #MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
