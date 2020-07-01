Do Not Sell My Personal Information

MLB releases 2021 schedule; all 30 teams to open on April 1 - oregonlive.com

by: The Associated Press | Oregon Live 2m

The league released the full schedule Thursday.

Tweets

    SNY @SNYtv 58s
    Could Jeff McNeil hit .400 in the shortened 2020 season? "It would be nice. I've got 60 games to out there and get as many hits as possible. Hopefully by the end of the year it is .400" https://t.co/2TCBuaRzMW
    Alyssa Rose @AlyssaRose 3m
    Hopped on #TMA on @SportsGrid this morning to give my first MLB futures picks. Not saying I’m gonna make you guys rich but not saying I’m not either... 👀 https://t.co/0dR3IDCgVp
    Tim Healey @timbhealey 4m
    Lineup minutia fanatics, make note (or don't): Today the A-team goes McNeil, Nimmo, Cespedes, Alonso. I'm not going to tweet this every day, but your takeaway should be that the Mets have options.
    Lineup minutia fanatics, make note: In the Mets' first intrasquad scrimmage of camp, the A-team batting order starts with Nimmo, McNeil, Alonso, Conforto.
    Wayne Randazzo @WayneRandazzo 4m
    Good news: I just watched Yoenis Cespedes homer and Pete Alonso hit a double on the @SNYtv stream. Bad news: Seth Lugo gave up a home run and a double.
    Kevin Sirkin @KS1988NYJ 4m
    RT @AnthonyDiComo: In one of the more badass things you'll see, Yoenis Céspedes just crushed a two-run homer off Seth Lugo, turned around without running the bases, and walked casually back into the dugout.
    Jacob Resnick @Jacob_Resnick 4m
    Yoenis Cespedes just homered off Seth Lugo. #Mets
