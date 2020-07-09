New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Bidding in Mets sale makes this rare chance finally feel real
by: Mike Vaccaro — New York Post 59s
This would have been a momentous day anyway, because this just doesn’t happen around here very often. In the last 56 years there have only been two times — two — when our baseball teams have
Tweets
-
RT @MBrownstein89: Robles’ changeup became a HUGE weapon for him in 2019. With the #Mets, Robles never threw his change more than 8.5% (2016). With the Angels in ‘19, he utilized it 22.3%. Among 103 pitchers who threw 250+ changeups, Robles’ .192 xwOBA was 3rd-lowest. https://t.co/o2qj3qKjtGBlogger / Podcaster
-
Back in the swing of things.Official Team Account
-
-
That’s awesome. July 4 I think is more whatever, but September 11 Yankees-Mets? No brainer to do that every single seasonYankees-Mets from Yankee Stadium on the 4th of July and at Citi Field on September 11th. Awesome. Let’s make them annual traditions. https://t.co/TNHJ9kTuliBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Player
-
RT @Mets: Hey @Cut4, looks like we’ve got a… (•_•) <) )╯PITCHER / \ \(•_•) ( (> PLAYING / \ (•_•) <) )> SHORTSTOP / \ https://t.co/JUYio7i9uwPlayer
- More Mets Tweets