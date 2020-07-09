Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Newsday
53951061_thumbnail

Mets second baseman Robinson Cano misses workout for third consecutive day | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated July 9, 2020 7:47 PM Newsday 3m

Robinson Cano has not participated in the Mets’ workouts the past three days. A Mets spokesman declined to comment. Their new organizational policy, as the coronavirus pandemic threatens the baseball

Tweets