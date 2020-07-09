Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Newsday
Steve Cohen, Alex Rodriguez-led group among those submitting bids for Mets, sources say | Newsday

by: Jim Baumbach and Tim Healey jim.baumbach@newsday.com, timothy.healey@newsday.com @jimbaumbach Updated July 9, 2020 10:18 PM Newsday 4m

Hedge-fund multibillionaire Steve Cohen, a group of investors fronted by celebrity couple Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez, and private equity duo Josh Harris and David Blitzer were among those to bi

