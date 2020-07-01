New York Mets
Steve Cohen Among at Least Five Bidders for Mets
by: Marshall Field — Mets Merized Online 4m
According to Sportico, at least five groups submitted bids on Thursday to buy the New York Mets. Several people involved in the bidding were granted anonymity due to the nature of the affair.T
i’m sorrry, but, how is any #mets fan supposed to now sleep tonight?BREAKING: After weeks of negotiations, hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen has told Wilpons he would pay $2 billion for @Mets & would pay $2 billion for @SNYtv. Other bids for the team so far are lower meaning he is (as reported by @FoxBusiness) the lead bid. Timing unclearBlogger / Podcaster
RT @Foti925: @KnicksCentral Wow would be wild if it actually happened. The Mets owners really gonna let it go?? IdkSuper Fan
RT @MichelMunizJr: @STR0 @HDMHApparel Love the braclets🔥 Mask is Sick🔥🔥🔥 Coped Some Shorts, Comftorable and sick...Love The Gear🤙🏽💪🏽🙏🏽🔥 #HDMH #baseball #staypositive https://t.co/9cVt5XuePkPlayer
That’s a lot of zeros. $4B on the table? Can’t think that’ll be beat.BREAKING: After weeks of negotiations, hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen has told Wilpons he would pay $2 billion for @Mets & would pay $2 billion for @SNYtv. Other bids for the team so far are lower meaning he is (as reported by @FoxBusiness) the lead bid. Timing unclearSuper Fan
So how will the Wilpons screw this up?Blogger / Podcaster
This is a great point. I’m no expert on business, but there was a certain crowd after the failed deal that still believed Cohen would be in play simply because he had the financial means and potentially the desire. They were right.@JustinCToscano look at it this way: youre worth $13 billion and you can spend around $3 billion of it indulging your life's dream: owning the team you have loved since you were a kidBeat Writer / Columnist
