New York Mets

Elite Sports NY
New York Mets sale: Steve Cohen bids $4 billion for team and SNY (Report)

by: Kyle Newman Elite Sports NY 9m

Opening bids were due July 9, and Steve Cohen's is a doozy. It's likely he'll be the next owner of the New York Mets, but it's not over yet.

