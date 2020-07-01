New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Buying the Mets: Steve Cohen’s 1st-round bid tops Alex Rodriguez-Jennifer Lopez, Josh Harris-David Blitzer offers - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 1m
Billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen is competing with ex-New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez and New Jersey Devils owner Josh Harris to buy the New York Mets.
Tweets
-
RT @samstejskal: Apologies in advance for the insufferable J-school tweet. Fellow journalists: When writing about breaking news, it's proper practice to credit the outlet/individual who first broke the news. Doing so is not hard. It costs you nothing. It's courteous. Just do it. Don't be a jerk.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @Cecconi140: @Metstradamus I reckon the same way they screwed it up the last time, by trying to back-door in some extended length of control for the Fail-son.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @GiantPanda81: @MetstradamusBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Beefareeno: Nelson Doubleday should've gotten sole ownership. https://t.co/mVnGrK7mybBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @KenBorsuk1: @MetstradamusBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @eric_theorange: @Metstradamus muting this thread. i want to be surprised!!Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets