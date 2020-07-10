Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
53957791_thumbnail

Why do you suppose Robinson Cano is not in Mets camp?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1m

So I heard an NBA reporter talking to Bill Simmons about how that league is not commenting on whether or not a player has COVID until the player wants it known, and that reporters are subtweeting things like “so and so is not in camp.” I share with...

Tweets