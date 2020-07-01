Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Daddy

Trivia Friday: Every MLB Team’s Best CF

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 27s

Continuing this series, can you name the best CF for each MLB franchise? Good luck! Mike Trout Cesar Cedeno Al Simmons Vernon Wells Andruw Jones Robin Yount Jim Edmonds Jimmy Ryan Steve Finley Duke…

Tweets