Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
53961977_thumbnail

PlayStation could be the reason why N.J.‘s Devin Smeltzer cracks the Twins’ starting rotation - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 6m

Voorhees, N.J. native Devin Smeltzer made his MLB debut in 2019 with the Minnesota Twins, going 2-2 with a 3.86 ERA in 11 games.

Tweets