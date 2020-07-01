New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Buster Posey Opts Out of 2020 Season
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 6m
Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports that San Francisco Giants star Buster Posey has decided to opt out of the 2020 season.Posey and his wife are adopting recently born identical twin girls
Tweets
-
RT @AMBS_Kernan: Certainly I have written time and again how good Judge is for the game and I was the first one to write about him and his background. I’m giving Alonso the same treatment and there is no doubt Alonso has a bit more flair. Judge is West Coast and that’s cool. Pete is East Coast https://t.co/iO7K1U5XrxBlogger / Podcaster
-
He will be a Met and @GMBVW will be the reason.The #Phillies and J.T. Realmuto are not close to a contract extension. Realmuto’s comments yesterday echoed what Matt Klentak said recently. It feels like Realmuto will hit the open market and the #Phillies will try to resign him then. https://t.co/AXutPbB5lKBlogger / Podcaster
-
This should be a deterrentHere is what’s going to keep #BlueJays players in their stadium/hotel bubble this summer: Per multiple sources, players have been told penalty if seen outside ballpark is $750,000 fine and potential jail time.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Time to publicly shame Dave.@ChrisCarlin @Dave_White The traffic was pandemonium but that meant more listening to the post game wrap up! C’mon @Dave_White, weak!TV / Radio Personality
-
RT @Rick_McCabe: @ChrisCarlin Like Beatles or Stones money. Rough.TV / Radio Personality
-
RT @ScottyMitchTSN: Here is what’s going to keep #BlueJays players in their stadium/hotel bubble this summer: Per multiple sources, players have been told penalty if seen outside ballpark is $750,000 fine and potential jail time.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets