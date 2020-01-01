Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Mets: Cespedes goes yard against Lugo; Lowrie doubles off deGrom

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 5m

The New York Mets' intrasquad action on Thursday got interesting, with rehabbing hitters Yoenis Cespedes and Jed Lowrie making an impression

