Baseball Hall of Immortals – Inductee #61: Mule Suttles
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2m
One of the greatest power hitters of the Negro Leagues is the 61st inductee into the Baseball Hall of Immortals. Mule Suttles was a slugging outfielder and first-baseman during the golden era of Negro League baseball, playing for several teams...
