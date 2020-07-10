Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Baseball Hall of Immortals – Inductee #61: Mule Suttles

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

One of the greatest power hitters of the Negro Leagues is the 61st inductee into the Baseball Hall of Immortals. Mule Suttles was a slugging outfielder and first-baseman during the golden era of Negro League baseball, playing for several teams...

