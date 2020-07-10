New York Mets
Mets near clearing Cespedes for lineup return - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 2m
Cespedes can still hit. Can he run or field? Does it even matter?
Speaking as a Mets fan of a certain age, I'd be excited about the multi-part 30 for 30 about the Mets if there weren't already so many documentaries and books and retrospectives about that team. They deserved all of them, as they are not only one of the best teams in the last ...Blogger / Podcaster
This is somewhat of a Mets status report through a week of camp. Where does Céspedes stand? Creativity Vague reasoning for certain personnel (And much more) https://t.co/IJQoMc6q88Beat Writer / Columnist
want this Jacob deGrom 2020 Topps Finest refractor? first to answer this question correctly in the replies gets it what was Jake’s ERA for the month of May in 2018?Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @evanasmith: NEW from @AlexSamuelsx5: @GovAbbott warns if spread of #coronavirus doesn’t slow, “the next step would have to be a lockdown” https://t.co/DHYRdrLtjW #txlegeBeat Writer / Columnist
Robinson Cano has been absent from Mets camp the past few days, and Brodie Van Wagenen confirmed as much on Friday. https://t.co/k7nvHTh12r @deeshathosarNewspaper / Magazine
Steve Cohen bid about $2B for the Mets (that’s team valuation, he wouldn’t have to pay that; he already owns close to 10% and there r other limited partners). Harris-Blitzer and A-Rod/J-Lo/Repole/Viola and others r also in. But Cohen has most $ and word is he’s determined (cont.)Beat Writer / Columnist
