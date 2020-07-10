Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Newsday
53968957_thumbnail

Mets' Yoenis Cespedes showing why Brodie Van Wagenen is 'excited' for slugger's return | Newsday

by: Roger Rubin roger.rubin@newsday.com @rogrubin Updated July 10, 2020 4:55 PM Newsday 51s

With a single swing in an intrasquad scrimmage on Thursday, Yoenis Cespedes allowed the Mets to glimpse what might be possible in the 2020 season. The mercurial slugger drove a pitch from Seth Lugo fo

Tweets