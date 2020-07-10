New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Brodie Van Wagenen reiterates that he's not worried about his job as Mets GM | Newsday
by: Roger Rubin roger.rubin@newsday.com @rogrubin Updated July 10, 2020 5:38 PM — Newsday 38s
With every reason to feel distracted, Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen says he is not. The Wilpon and Katz families, owners of the Mets, are seeking to sell the team before the end of the year
Tweets
-
MLB The Show 20: Mets vs Marlins, Game 94 https://t.co/2ujM47MRfITV / Radio Network
-
RT @JonHeyman: Steve Cohen bid about $2B for the Mets (that’s team valuation, he wouldn’t have to pay that; he already owns close to 10% and there r other limited partners). Harris-Blitzer and A-Rod/J-Lo/Repole/Viola and others r also in. But Cohen has most $ and word is he’s determined (cont.)Blogger / Podcaster
-
.@DPLennon: Robinson Cano's mystery absence from #Mets camp highlights uncertainty in COVID-19 era https://t.co/3U4QowgJucBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @FFCOACHDAN: @therealNFLguru @FFfaceoff @YouTube @Periscope @haydenrhurst @HHFoundation81 @rotobuzzguy @ColleenWolfe @daverichard @JameyEisenberg @ChrisCarlin @Michael_Fabiano @MarcasG @NoisyHuevos @EliotCrist @GrahamBarfield He sent me this one but believe you added Ross and more ✌🏼 https://t.co/LAOjRp5BLhTV / Radio Personality
-
RT @laurasgoldman: Clarification: my informal survey of other #MLB owners indicates they will not vote for a bid that values the #Mets at less than $2 billion for the entire team. 2/3 of the owners have to approve the sale.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Ageless wonderThis is what Julio Franco looks like at 62 years old! 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/rpSfOMX9kPBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets