New York Mets

centerfieldmaz
Jack Heidemann: Mid Seventies Mets Infielder (1975-1976)

by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) centerfieldmaz 3m

  Jack Seale Heidemann was born July 11, 1949 in Brenham Texas. The infielder was the first round draft pick of the Cleveland Indians (th...

