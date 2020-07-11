The dentist feels like the right guy to go to when your teeth hurt. But is that the right profession? Is he just going to use those fancy tools without any plan? There are plenty of dentists in history who have done a bad job.

Chris Carlin Steve Cohen feels like the guy the #Mets fan should be rooting for, right? But is he the right guy? Is he just going to throw money at problems? There have been plenty of owners, including the Wilpons, who have spent, but have done it poorly. Be careful what you wish for. https://t.co/8wC2h6aCNy