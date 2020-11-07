New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets hopeful Yoenis Cespedes, Jed Lowrie can play key roles
by: Dan Martin — New York Post 7m
Forget playing during a pandemic being the most unlikely part of 2020. Instead, it could be Yoenis Cespedes and Jed Lowrie both suiting up for the Mets this season. After seeing Cespedes take Seth
Tweets
-
RT @TracyEdwardsMBE: So today I am answering questions that we didn't have time to cover at #MaidenWatchParty "How often do you all meet up again for a reunion?" For many years we were all too busy but now as often as we possibly can! The film has helped but for the moment it is #zoom @maidenfactor https://t.co/KIxWc0ELvRBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Anyone thinking the Wilpons won’t budge on selling SNY (even for 2B), Cohen doesn’t want just the team, and the Mets then get sold to J-Rod group?Free Agent
-
So on Friday's podcast, https://t.co/pmpbzZ0saL @BoogSciambi and I talked about the phrase that best fits Mets' fans, and this was my thought: 'Til Death Do Us Part. What are the words that best describe fans with other teams?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
taking it back to the classics this morning. Happy Saturday, friends..Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Podcast https://t.co/pmpbzZ0saL Boog Sciambi talks about the Mets’ fan base, the phrase that best fits them, the hope on the horizon for the franchise.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Good Morning. Happy Birthday Jack Heidemann and Luis Carpio. Robinson Cano still missing from Mets camp and Brodie Van Wagenen not worried about his job as Mets GM. #Mets #LGM #LFGM @Mets @RumblePoniesBB @stluciemets Mets Breakfast Links 7/11/2020 https://t.co/bNj4ZvJzvfBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets