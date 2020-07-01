Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Daddy

Eliminate 2020 Home Run Trots

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 1m

During a Mets intrasquad game, Yoenis Cespedes launched a homer off of Seth Lugo, and he promptly went back to his seat. There are a number of reasons why Cespedes did this. It could’ve been …

Tweets