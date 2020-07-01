Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
53977914_thumbnail

Second to none: Yankees’ DJ LeMahieu is baseball’s best 2nd baseman, says MLB insider - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 2m

New York Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu set career highs in 2019 with 26 home runs and 102 RBI. His .327 batting average was fourth-best in the American League.

Tweets