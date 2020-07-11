Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Daily News
53786821_thumbnail

Imagine if Mets get 50 games out of Yoenis Cespedes - New York Daily News

by: Mike Lupica NY Daily News 4m

He is Yoenis Cespedes, the Wild Boar of Roosevelt Avenue, and he hasn’t played a game that counts for the Mets in two years, but might play one in less than two weeks against the Braves.

Tweets