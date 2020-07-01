New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MMO Roundtable: 2020 MLB Awards Predictions
by: Michelle Ioannou — Mets Merized Online 23s
Baseball is back! We're in spring training 2.0. The season is set to start at the end of the month. So what does that mean for us at MMO? Excitement, of course. But also, it's prediction t
Tweets
-
To again address an oft-asked question: Why can't MLB just follow the KBO model in baseball's return? South Korea, a country of 52 million, has had a TOTAL of about 13,700 coronavirus cases since the crisis began, with 35 yesterday. The U.S. had 68,000 new cases yesterday.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
If you squint, you can see Yoenis Céspedes running in the outfieldBeat Writer / Columnist
-
#OTD in 2006, David Wright homered on the first pitch in the first All-Star Game at-bat of his career. Wright is one of two @Mets to homer in an All-Star Game. Lee Mazzilli was the first (1979). @MetsmerizedJoeD @Metsmerized #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @NYBBWAA: ‘Mets’ Jeff McNeil makes batting title, run at .400 feel possible’ by @NYPost_Serby for @nypostsports: The answer from Jeff McNeil never changes… https://t.co/ZEHy0DujUL #Mets https://t.co/FX0Fb3vnNfBeat Writer / Columnist
-
You reap what you sow.Player
-
Taiwan is the equivalent of us shutting down Texas and closing its boarders to other states. I mean literally no one leaving or coming in. Not constitutional and dangerous for essential commerce (food) This is not equivalent to a large country. Nice to see though.Remarkable what you can build towards when your government and the people treat a pandemic seriously. https://t.co/bCjurUHn7YBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets