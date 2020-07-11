New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Brodie Van Wagenen says he's not talking Mets sale - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 57s
As his bosses gather upstairs to talk about selling the team, Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen maintains that his attention is far from the expected turnover in ownership.
Tweets
-
"I know for certain now that I will be ready" A confident Yoenis Cespedes says he'll be set to play on Opening Day https://t.co/urxFrGpa2HTV / Radio Network
-
RT @Metsmerized: Yoenis Cespedes: “I’ll Be Ready For Opening Day” https://t.co/Wvrajc6jYi #Mets #LGMBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Yoenis Céspedes is back. Here’s what the slugger had to say on Saturday: https://t.co/Y7nc1m9SN2 #MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
New Post: Yoenis Cespedes: “I’ll Be Ready For Opening Day” https://t.co/pBGdRsoOoa #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @STR0: Fire fire new uniforms my brother-in-law and I designed for THE @HDMHBoys. Excited to watch the future of all these young legends! @HDMHApparel https://t.co/U9vOfk3paKPlayer
-
RT @GabbyG86: Remember in 2015 when @STR0 got injured and instead of feeling sorry for himself he graduated university while rehabbing and came back in September to add that extra spark of magic for one of the most fun #BlueJays seasons in recent memory? Good times 💙⚾️💙 https://t.co/v5Kzl2P3UqPlayer
- More Mets Tweets