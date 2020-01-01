Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Big League Stew
53985033_thumbnail

Mets' Yoenis Céspedes confident about return: 'I will be ready for opening day'

by: Yahoo Sports Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 2m

Mets&#39; outfielder Yoenis Céspedes says he&#39;ll be ready for opening day.

Tweets