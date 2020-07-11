Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

CBS Sports

Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes says he'll be ready for Opening Day after missing 2019 season - CBSSports.com

by: R.J. Anderson Jul 11, 2020 at 4:31 pm ET1 min read CBS Sports 2m

Cespedes missed the entire 2019 season, but expects to be available when the Mets play their first game on July 24

Tweets