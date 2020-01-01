New York Mets
Yoenis Cespedes ‘certain’ he will be ready for Opening Day
by: Grey Papke — Larry Brown Sports 3s
It sounds increasingly likely that the New York Mets will have Yoenis Cespedes on the field for the first time since 2018 when the MLB season begins. Cespedes underwent heel surgery in 2018, then hurt his ankle in embarrassing fashion when working...
-
Jeff McNeil is a home run hitter.TV / Radio Network
-
RT @mookie4ever86: @ThereItIsJake @KenBorsuk1 @Metstradamus Yes I agree. I think Mitchell might've had a stabilizing effect on Doc & Darryl. Taught them who to stay away from etc. And imagine if he had his MVP season in 1989 for the Mets!Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @JonnyKaps17: @kcos194 @Metstradamus I thought Frank thought Mitchell was a bad influence on Straw & Golden? Great judge of character there. I’m still pissed they traded Mitchell. One of my favorites.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @kcos194: @JonnyKaps17 @Metstradamus Think it’s a chicken or the egg scenario there. Gooden says Mitchell cut the head off his girlfriends cat in front of her and Gooden, so I don’t think either was a particularly good influence on the other.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @timbhealey: Jeff McNeil mashed an intrasquad dinger off of Hunter Strickland. As he rounded third, he gave a high-five to the not-present third-base coach.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Jeff McNeil just homered off Hunter Strickland in the final half inning (I think?) of this game.Beat Writer / Columnist
