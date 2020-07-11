Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Newsday
53987003_thumbnail

Lack of exhibition games fogs up player evaluations for Mets' decision-makers | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated July 11, 2020 7:00 PM Newsday 3m

With Opening Day less than two weeks away, manager Luis Rojas and other Mets decision-makers are figuring out a new challenge: How do you evaluate players — and decide who should be on the roster — ba

Tweets