New York Mets’ Yoenis Cespedes will be ready for Opening Day
by: Leen Amin — Elite Sports NY 58s
New York Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes expects to make it in the team's Opening Day lineup.
RT @jserna15: got that @STR0 @HDMHApparel 🔥🔥🔥🔥Player
imagine spreading false rumors about where Manny Machado is signing to gain clout, just to be forever labeled a joke..Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @timbhealey: The last time Yoenis Cespedes played in a game... * BVW was deGrom's agent, advocating for an extension or trade * deGrom was a pretty good pitcher looking for a Cy Young * Luis Rojas, Double-A manager, had sent Alonso & McNeil to Triple-A https://t.co/LGmFOPqcOdBlogger / Podcaster
RT @OmarMinayaFan: @sschreiber13 There can only be one Mets Steve. Who do you choose?Blogger / Podcaster
Bobby MurcerWho was your favorite baseball player when you were 10 years old? I’ll start: Derek JeterBeat Writer / Columnist
The Mets have the best offense in the NL East and have a real shot to take the division. I’ll take their rotation in a short playoff series behind Jake. This is going to be real fun.Blogger / Podcaster
