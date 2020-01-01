New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets' Cespedes declares he is ready to play - Metro US
by: Metro US — Metro News 3m
Yoenis Cespedes is insisting he will be ready to play when the 2020 season starts for the New York Mets on July 24. If so, his first appearance will come more than two years after he last appeared in a major league game. “I don’t have an exact...
Tweets
-
RT @jserna15: got that @STR0 @HDMHApparel 🔥🔥🔥🔥Player
-
imagine spreading false rumors about where Manny Machado is signing to gain clout, just to be forever labeled a joke..Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @timbhealey: The last time Yoenis Cespedes played in a game... * BVW was deGrom's agent, advocating for an extension or trade * deGrom was a pretty good pitcher looking for a Cy Young * Luis Rojas, Double-A manager, had sent Alonso & McNeil to Triple-A https://t.co/LGmFOPqcOdBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @OmarMinayaFan: @sschreiber13 There can only be one Mets Steve. Who do you choose?Blogger / Podcaster
-
Bobby MurcerWho was your favorite baseball player when you were 10 years old? I’ll start: Derek JeterBeat Writer / Columnist
-
The Mets have the best offense in the NL East and have a real shot to take the division. I’ll take their rotation in a short playoff series behind Jake. This is going to be real fun.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets