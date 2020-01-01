Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Bleacher Report
53989017_thumbnail

Mets' Yoenis Cespedes Says He'll Be Ready for Start of Season After Injuries

by: Blake Schuster Bleacher Report 3m

It's been 722 days and counting since Yoenis Cespedes last took the field for the New York Mets in an official game. Almost two years, one wild boar incident and numerous days of rehab later, the Cuban star says he'll be ready for Opening Day...

Tweets