The Alternate Universe: Mets at Marlins 7-11-2020
by: metstradamus — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 2m
We’ve all been depressed about what’s going on in the world regarding the COVID-19 outbreak, and baseball has become collateral damage. The 2020 baseball season is set to begin in late July. Until …
Tweets
-
@OmarMinayaFan Is good fundies coming back when the wilpons leave for good?Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @WSJ: Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman turned his dock into a bullpen and put in serious hours in the gym ahead of the abbreviated MLB season https://t.co/czOZIvks5hPlayer
-
Pride in preparation always!Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman turned his dock into a bullpen and put in serious hours in the gym ahead of the abbreviated MLB season https://t.co/czOZIvks5hPlayer
-
RT @jasongay: Marcus Stroman’s workout is in the @WSJ and I didn’t believe it when it said he did bear crawls with a glass of wine of his back but ... here it is. Pretty amazing! https://t.co/ik01LC09TgPlayer
-
Left Citi after Met workout -pulled my car out of media lot and was waiting at a red light when a car pulled up beside me--It was Familia--said hello and I rolled down window---we chatted--he was kind enough to express sympathy for me losing my Dad---was great to talk to him.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
watching #hamilton for the first time likeBlogger / Podcaster
