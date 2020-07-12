New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Steven Matz’s curveball keeps impressing at Mets camp
by: Zach Braziller — New York Post 4m
Steven Matz’s importance can’t be overstated. Without Noah Syndergaard in the rotation, the southpaw is being asked to emerge. So far, he’s looked up to the task. Matz continued to impress in
Tweets
-
@OmarMinayaFan Is good fundies coming back when the wilpons leave for good?Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @WSJ: Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman turned his dock into a bullpen and put in serious hours in the gym ahead of the abbreviated MLB season https://t.co/czOZIvks5hPlayer
-
Pride in preparation always!Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman turned his dock into a bullpen and put in serious hours in the gym ahead of the abbreviated MLB season https://t.co/czOZIvks5hPlayer
-
RT @jasongay: Marcus Stroman’s workout is in the @WSJ and I didn’t believe it when it said he did bear crawls with a glass of wine of his back but ... here it is. Pretty amazing! https://t.co/ik01LC09TgPlayer
-
Left Citi after Met workout -pulled my car out of media lot and was waiting at a red light when a car pulled up beside me--It was Familia--said hello and I rolled down window---we chatted--he was kind enough to express sympathy for me losing my Dad---was great to talk to him.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
watching #hamilton for the first time likeBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets