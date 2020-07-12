Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
Edgardo Alfonzo wants you to step up your census game

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3m

“Today, I would like to ask you a favor that will be fundamental for our own future and the future of our families,” Alfonzo says in the PSA. “Now more than ever, with the damage of the pandemic has brought to our communities, we need everyone to...

